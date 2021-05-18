Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at about $20,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 935,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 761,076 shares during the period. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after buying an additional 384,221 shares during the period. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,919,000. Institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

DESP opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.