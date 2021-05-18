Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

DLAKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

