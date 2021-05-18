Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.47

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.47 ($12.32) and traded as high as €10.85 ($12.76). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €10.84 ($12.75), with a volume of 2,841,287 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.47 ($5.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

