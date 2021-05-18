Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FRA:PBB traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting €9.75 ($11.47). 387,132 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.78. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

