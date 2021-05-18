Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FRA:PBB traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Tuesday, hitting €9.75 ($11.47). 387,132 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.78. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52 week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 52 week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

