Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.54

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 48221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.
DPSGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
