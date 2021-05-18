Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.54

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $63.54, with a volume of 48221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.27.

DPSGY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Post AG will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

