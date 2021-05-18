Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €21.45 ($25.23).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.27 ($20.32) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day moving average of €15.41.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

