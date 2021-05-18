DeXe (DEXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.31 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $50.31 million and approximately $45.84 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for $15.52 or 0.00035750 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeXe has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00101065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.40 or 0.01509826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00119296 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,241,895 coins. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

