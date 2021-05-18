DEXTools Hits Market Cap of $49.23 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $49.23 million and $714,698.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.01490665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00063636 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,810,767 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

