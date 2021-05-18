DIA (DIA) Market Capitalization Reaches $152.27 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. DIA has a total market cap of $152.27 million and $24.85 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be bought for $3.68 or 0.00008601 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DIA has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.98 or 0.01462665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00118436 BTC.

About DIA

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

