Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,430.31 ($44.82).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,353 ($43.81) on Tuesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,387 ($44.25). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,197.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,996.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.02.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last quarter, insiders bought 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

