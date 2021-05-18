Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.14 ($74.28).

Several analysts recently weighed in on DLG shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €30.34 ($35.69) and a 12-month high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is €64.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.53.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.