DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,418 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 93,601 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $26,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

