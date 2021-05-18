Digital Insurance Token Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $952,947.57 and $114.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

