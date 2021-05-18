DigitalBits Hits Market Cap of $57.28 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $57.28 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000170 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.09 or 0.00712819 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006267 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $747.76 or 0.01718904 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000748 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000387 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,626,019 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

