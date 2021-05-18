Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Down 14.4% This Week

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $993,173.79 and $19.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,636.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.15 or 0.07834017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.43 or 0.02529357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00687087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.00204379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.32 or 0.00786452 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.00678960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.00582095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,368,998 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

