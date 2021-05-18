Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00097914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.61 or 0.01461477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00118380 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00063023 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.