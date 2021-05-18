Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.67% of CDW worth $124,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $101.49 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.75.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

