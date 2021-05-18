Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 63,571 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.66% of SS&C Technologies worth $123,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.45 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.16.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

