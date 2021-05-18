Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 69,751 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.34% of Everest Re Group worth $125,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,881,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 282,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,082,000 after buying an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $272.11 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

