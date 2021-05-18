Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 88,123 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,123 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.67% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $119,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE VNO opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 159.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.