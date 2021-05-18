Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.20% of First Solar worth $125,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $287,182,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,697 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,730.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,517.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,203. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.62.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.