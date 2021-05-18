Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.30% of Vistra worth $123,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vistra by 820.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vistra by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at $652,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 67,000 shares of company stock worth $1,086,790. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

NYSE VST opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

