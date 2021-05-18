Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $115.13 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of Entegris worth $115,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $101.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

