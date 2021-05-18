Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $120.56 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,615 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Electronic Arts worth $120,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 34,532 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 278,502 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,993,000 after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,209 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $145,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,962. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average of $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

