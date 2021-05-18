Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of Marriott International worth $123,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $354,414,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $139.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.89 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,153 shares of company stock valued at $10,868,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

