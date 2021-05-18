Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.38% of ResMed worth $116,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,023,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,116. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.71.

NYSE RMD opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.16 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.