Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 140,383 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Conagra Brands worth $123,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,320,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after buying an additional 912,062 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after buying an additional 823,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.