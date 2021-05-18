Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,672,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 82,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.27% of Knowles worth $122,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $768,805.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,999.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,562 shares of company stock worth $1,671,600. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

