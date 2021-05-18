Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 171,791 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.76% of Adient worth $123,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Adient by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after acquiring an additional 158,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Adient by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after acquiring an additional 78,822 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $57,267,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

ADNT opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

