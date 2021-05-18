Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,384,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 966,327 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.81% of United States Steel worth $123,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

