Dinero (DIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. Dinero has a total market cap of $5,045.18 and approximately $5.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dinero has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar. One Dinero coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dinero alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dinero Profile

DIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dinero is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Dinero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dinero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.