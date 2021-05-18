Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Up 2%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL)’s stock price was up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.38 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 5,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 24,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 204,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 19.99% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

