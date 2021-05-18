Ditto Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,636.00 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $2,636.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002176 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ditto has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ditto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00087737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $178.47 or 0.00410194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00227002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004985 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.79 or 0.01295810 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00044400 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ditto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ditto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.