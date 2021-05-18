DMScript (DMST) Trading Down 26.6% This Week

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $762,000.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DMScript has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00096266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00386723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.51 or 0.00234809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005051 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.78 or 0.01375543 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047065 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.