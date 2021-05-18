Doctors Coin Price Reaches $0.72 on Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $164.36 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00082256 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.