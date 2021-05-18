DODO (DODO) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One DODO coin can now be bought for about $2.66 or 0.00006150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. DODO has a total market capitalization of $293.96 million and $23.66 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00099059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $637.54 or 0.01474633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00064939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00118763 BTC.

About DODO

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

