Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$290 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.80 million.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.70. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,827. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

