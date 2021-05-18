Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.15

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and traded as low as $43.71. Dollarama shares last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on DLMAF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.