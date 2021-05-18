Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

NYSE:D traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.26. 145,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,883.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.79.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

