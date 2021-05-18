Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equifax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

EFX opened at $237.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $242.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

