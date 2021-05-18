Dora Factory Market Cap Reaches $25.38 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $25.38 million and $8.11 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.73 or 0.00038665 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dora Factory

Dora Factory is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

