DoubleVerify (DV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DV opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $38.28.

DV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

