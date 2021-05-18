Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several brokerages have commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

NYSE:DEI opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $1,455,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $983,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.