DP Eurasia’s (DPEU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.10% from the stock’s current price.

DPEU stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.80.

DP Eurasia Company Profile

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. The company offers pizza delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 771 stores, including 550 franchised stores and 221 corporate-owned stores.

