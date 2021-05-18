DP Eurasia’s (DPEU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 93.10% from the stock’s current price.
DPEU stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. DP Eurasia has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.80 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.11). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.80.
DP Eurasia Company Profile
