DPRating Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $193,800.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

