DraftCoin (DFT) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 62.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $112,421.52 and $1.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.