DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Berenberg Bank

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.12.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FirstMark Capital OF II GP LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,582,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DraftKings by 146.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DraftKings by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,823,000 after purchasing an additional 85,832 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 0.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,186,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

