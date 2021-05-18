DragonVein (DVC) Price Reaches $0.0693

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for $0.0693 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,096.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.70 or 0.02495834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.85 or 0.00666359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00071393 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001940 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

