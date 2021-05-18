DragonVein Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, DragonVein has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $9.77 million and $2.11 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,077.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,126.71 or 0.02499506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.39 or 0.00648633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00071716 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001760 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

