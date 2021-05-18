Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Down 2.9%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s share price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.64 and last traded at $33.64. 259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 223,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,217.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after acquiring an additional 183,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

